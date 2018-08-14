Lok Virsa celebrates Independence Day in befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage on Tuesday celebrated the Independence Day here at Shakarparian in a befitting manner.

Jashn-e-Azadi cake cutting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument Museum, western point, Shakarparian. Ms. Shaheera Shahid, Executive Director, Lok Virsa performed the ceremony in full view of the media.

A large number of people from different walks of life including families and children attended the event and appreciated the contribution of Lok Virsa for promoting the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan in such a beautiful manner.

An exhibition of artisans-at-work featuring master artisans in the field of papier mache, pottery making, metal work, leather embroidery, lacquer art and jewellery representing all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir was arranged at the Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue.

Another exhibition of children art showcasing artworks created by children at various programs of Lok Virsa during the last one year also remained on display for visitors.

Traditional drummers (Dholis) also gave thrilling performances throughout the day and entertained the visitors.

Lok Virsa launched a milli naghmas contest in July 2018. In this contest, Fifty entries were received from all over the country. Twenty six contestants appeared in two auditions held at Lok Virsa on 7thand 9th August 2018.

Finally three contestants were granted special prizes from Lok Virsa in recognition of their talent. Nimra Khan from Peshawar stood first with cash prize of Rs. 15,000/-, Maryam from Skardu received second prize of Rs. 10,000/- and Hina Abbasi from Islamabad got third prize of Rs. 7,000/-. Judges who adjudged the prizes were eminent Tabla player Muhammad Ajmal, renowned flute player Salman Aadil and writer Ms. Naeem Fatima Alvi. All the contestants who appeared in the auditions received participation certificates from Lok Virsa.

These prizes and certificates were awarded in the live folk musical concert held at Lok Virsa open air theatre in the evening.

While talking to media, Executive Director, Lok Virsa Ms. Shahera Shahid said “it was an effort on the part of Lok Virsa to celebrate the 71st anniversary of Pakistan’s independence through purely a cultural perspective.

This event provided an opportunity to master artisans, folk artists and folk musicians from all parts to demonstrate their skills at the federal capital and express a message of peace, unity and integration among all federating units at this auspicious occasion”.