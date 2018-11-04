Lok Virsa brings back colors of Lok Mela to Isloo

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa brought back the colors of Lok Mela to federal capital on Sunday after more than a year while delaying inauguration for two days due to uncertain situation.

The Folk Festival of Pakistan was earlier scheduled to start from Nov 2 but the opening of much awaited festival was postponed due to the prevailing situation of roads blockage and unavailability of all artistes participating in the event.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Fehmida Mirza inaugurated the festival while a large number of people belonging to different segments of society were present on the occaasion. Guests were welcomed by the folk artistes attired in traditional costumes with their folk music and folk dances, cultural stalls, Provincial Pavilions of all provinces, GB and AJK.

The federal minster said Pakistan is a blessing for us as it is not less then a miracle. From mountains to deserts and rivers, Pakistan has abundance of natural beauty.

“Our arts, civilization and culture is alive. The diversity of our country is like a rainbow blending all colors together”, she said, adding that,Â All provinces have their own cultural heritage and this festival has the glimpse of every art and cuture at one place. It is need of hour that we shoukd play our role for this blessing Pakistan and take it out of all the challenges.

Fehmida Mirza proposed that government should support all the performers and our arts and crafts should be displayed in all embassies. Such festivals should be held across the world giving recognition to Pakistani artistes as some of them are living a life of poverty.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Shahira Shahid said this festival is for the people Pakistan and appreciation to the craftsmanship. The objective of the festival is to reinforce and strengthen national integration by promoting the cultural heritage of Pakistan through active participation of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Hundreds of master artisans, folk artistes, folk performers and folk dance groups from all over the country have participated in the festival bringing with them their skills and creativity.

She said, started in the year 1983, this unique event has become a symbol of the federations recognition and patronage to the rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people of Pakistan, said the organizers.

The festival features artisans-at-work exhibition, provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance ensembles, rural musicians, general assembly of craftspeople, traditional cuisine, exotic craft bazaar, inaugural and award ceremonies and many other attractions.

The main thrust of the 10-day festival is the focus on provincial harmony and national integration, highlighting the contribution of Pakistani people in building future Pakistan. Artisans and artists from all parts of the country bring their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation.

With central focus on rural Pakistan, the direct beneficiaries of the festival are master artisans, musicians and other performers from the rural areas and remote regions of Pakistan. The festival serves to disseminate the dynamic creativity of the countryside and give rural folk a pride in their identity.

As per traditions, the mela opened with dastarbandi of Akhtar Channal, Singer from Balochistan and chaddar poshi of Sara Bibi, an established master crafts woman from Sindh in Threadwork.

The dastarbandi or chaddar poshiis a symbol of Lok Virsas sustained campaign to keep the heritage of Pakistan alive and continuing. Other highlights of the festival include Live folk performances from Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the organizers, this event gives encouragement and support to hundreds of artisans who prepare for months to bring their arts and crafts to Islamabad to share with a country-wide audience.