Lok Virsa announces new timing for visitors of Heritage Museum

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa has announced new timings for the visitors of Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum during the Holy month of Ramazan.

According to new timings, the visitors can visit the Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum from 10 am to 4 pm (Tuesday to

Sunday). However, there will be a break on Friday from 1 pm to 2:30

pm for prayer.

The Heritage Museum is the first state museum of ethnology in Pakistan which represents the history and living traditions of the country’s people both from the mainstream and remotest regions of the country.