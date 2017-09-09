Lok Virsa announces capacity enhancement programme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Saturday announced a capacity

enhancement two-day certification programme called “Results Based

Management for Cultural Organization”.

The training programme would be held at Lok Virsa Media centre

on September 23-24.

Papa Mukhtar Mbaye, a trainer and Head of Operations, UNESCO

Pakistan would led the two-day training sessions.

The participants would learn how to use a RBM approach to

design and manage programmes in the field of development that deliver

tangible benefits and optimize the use of resources.