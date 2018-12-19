Locally manufactured arms to be marketed for export: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi Wednesday informed the Senate that locally manufactured

arms would be marketed outside Pakistan for export.

Responding to a question during question hour, he said, “for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the

government is working on a policy to mainstream the local arms manufacturers.”

He said that in a recent exhibition held in Islamabad, the locally manufactured arms were exhibited.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan will earn valuable foreign exchange due to export of local manufactured arms.

The minister said as per procedure, applicants, residents of ICT, AJK and GB could submit their applications along with copies of CNIC for non-prohibited bore arms license to Ministry of Interior.

He said that Ministry of Interior after obtaining police verification and completion of codal formalities directs NADRA for issuance of computerized arms license.

During last two years from January, 1, 2017 to November, 7, 2018 a total of 5486 licenses of Non-Prohibited Bore(NPB) and four 4 licenses of Prohibited Bore have been issued to individuals.

He said presently prohibited bore arms licenses were not being renewed by NADRA as per instructions of Ministry of Interior vide Notification, dated December 26, 2017.

However, the cabinet in its meeting held on October 18, 2018 has decided to constitute a committee under the Minister of State for Interior with representation from the provinces and public to deliberate upon the issuance, validity, extent and mode of issuing Prohibited Bore Licenses in future.