Local holiday on Feb 18 in Islamabad announced

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):The Federal Government on Saturday announced a local holiday on February 18 (Monday) in the federal capital owing to the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Crown Prince is scheduled to arrive here on two-day visit to Pakistan on Sunday (February 17).

However, as per a notification of District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the offices of essential services in Islamabad, including Municipal Corporation Islamabad, Capital Development Authority, ICT Administration, Police, IESCO, SNGPL and hospitals would remain open as per routine.