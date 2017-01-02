Lobbing Love Tennis Ten Series Tournament

LAHORE, Jan 2 (APP)- Pakistan Tennis Federation will organize 1st Lobbing Love Tennis Ten Tournament from January 4 at Syed Dilawar

Abbas PTF Tennis Complex Islamabad.

The tournament shall be played for boys & girls 10 & under and 8 & under players, said ,Secretary,PTF, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani on Monday.

“Modified green & Orange ITF balls will be used for tournament, 10 &

Under will be played on full court and 8 & under on half court as per ITF specifications,” he said. The competition will start at 10 am in the morning Davis Cupper Shah Mehmood is the organizing secretary. Sara Mansoor ITF qualified coach and Pakistan No One Woman player is the Coordinator of this event, he said.

Khalid said PTF has given All Lobbing Love Tennis Series national ranking points and will also hold these tournaments in other cities of country.

“President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan has asked all affiliated units to

hold Tennis ten series provincial and local ranking events to attract the players in the age of six to ten years of age,” said PTF official.

He said these competitions will go a long way in promoting tennis at

grass root level besides identifying new talent to broaden the base of the game.

It is pertinent to mention that PTF has already made mandatory to hold 10 & under events in every national tournaments with green Dot 75 percent pressure balls.