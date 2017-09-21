Load-shedding to be ended this year: Shehbaz

MUZAFFARGARH, Sept 21 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on

Thursday said that load-shedding would be ended across the country at the end of 2017.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said the promise made with public

by the PML-N in its manifesto of 2013 general election was being fulfilled, adding that it

would help strengthen the national economy.

He flayed previous governments for getting oblivious to load-shedding

issue in their tenures, hence pushed the country to darkness.

He said the PML-N government took concrete steps to eliminate

loadshedding and thousands of megawatt power was being added into the national grid

rapidly, relieving the people as well as industries and agriculture sector from this hazard.

The CM recalled past memories when he had come in Muzaffargarh to

witness devastation caused by flood in 2010. He expressed resolve that he would leave

no stone unturned to bring South Punjab at par with Central Punjab.

He said the PML-N government had provided agricultural loans worth Rs 4

billion to small growers of Southern region.

He said he had reserved Rs 15 billion for clean water project for the

Punjab province and Muzaffargarh district had also been included in the aforesaid project.