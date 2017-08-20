LNG keeps Pakistan’s economy moving, price lower than other fuels

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Around eight months back, Pakistan

signed a 15-year agreement with Qatar for import of 3.75 MTPA

(millions ton per annum) to meet its growing energy needs as all

the existing natural gas reserves appeared insufficient to bridge

the ever-increasing gap between demand and supply of the commodity.

The deal started doing wonders when the imported gas fed

industries, CNG stations, gas-fired power generation plants and

fertilizer sector, giving an impetus to economic activities in

the country.

“The country had no option other than to import gas whether

it is the LNG or through Iran-Pakistan and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-

India gas pipeline projects as the country’s existing reserves are

depleting and there is no major find since long,” officials sources

in the Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, told APP.

They expressed confidence that the LNG import would prove

to be a game-changer for Pakistan because it was considered

an essential part of the energy mix needs of emerging economies.

The world is turning towards the LNG and emerging economies

such as China, Korea, Japan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, European

Union, and Brazil ensure that teh LNG remains part of their

energy mix requirements.

The Japan is importing 80 million ton of LNG every

year (MTPA) and India 15 MTPA due to the commodity’s low

price and efficiency as compared to other fuels.

The Pakistan’s gas supply-demand gap has reached four

billion cubic feet per day (BCFD) as total unconstrained gas

demand of the country is eight BCFD against total supply of

four BCFD. Needless to say in winter the demand rapidly

increases.

They said the LNG was the cheapest alternative fuel

and the only instant available remedy to meet the country’s

energy needs when the existing natural gas reserves

were diminishing.

“The LNG is available to consumers at lower rate than

the LPG. The RLNG price for consumers will be lower than

the prices of other alternative fuels. The price of the LNG

for consumers is Rs 850 per MMBTU as compared to home delivered

price of the LPG at Rs 2,000 per MMBTU and domestically produced

natural gas is priced up to Rs700 per MMBTU,” the official

disclosed.

Currently 600 mmcfd LNG is being imported and its volume

would be doubled soon. The LNG greatly helped in meeting the

country’s energy requirements as all gas-based power generation

plants are now functioning fully, over 1,200 CNG stations

restarted their operations, industrial and fertilizer sectors

getting uninterrupted supply, which is not less than any

miracle.

Before the LNG import, Pakistan was importing up to two

million ton of urea fertilizer to meet the deficit due to

shortage of gas and now it is exporting over 500,000 ton of

fertilizer and entire power generation sector is getting full

gas supply, besides Nandipur Power Plant has also been converted

on the RLNG. Three new power plants with capacity of 3600MW are

running on LNG.

In 2015, the country got its first LNG terminal, which

was built in the record period of 11 months and is injecting

600 MMCFD of RLNG in the national system to meet the existing

energy shortfall.

Normally, a terminal takes around three to four years

to complete and become operational, but it is the hallmark

of the present government to set up the country’s first LNG

terminal in just 11 months.

The second terminal is scheduled to start functioning

shortly at the Port Qasim.

Now, the world’s major players are showing interest to

invest in the LNG sector of Pakistan by setting up their

own terminals and developing supply networks to supply gas

to consumers through third party access.

Pakistan is building deeper relations with many countries

through oil and gas deals on a government-to-government basis

after the successful model of oil imports from Kuwait, and

in this context, the LNG import deals with various countries,

including China, Turkey, Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Oman

are being negotiated.