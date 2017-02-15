Literary institutions urged to protect ideological identity of nation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning,
Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday assured to provide
all possible support for the development of educational and literary
institutions in the country.
“Educational and literary institutions are the ideological
fronts of any country and steps must be taken to protect our
ideological identity through these institutions”, Ahsan Iqbal during a meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui here said.
During the meeting, Irfan Siddiqui briefed the minister about
the ongoing and proposed projects of the division for the next
fiscal year.
Ahsan Iqbal said enemies of Pakistan were trying to spreading
the ideological prejudices to damage the national solidarity.
He said it was necessary that our educational and literary
institutions should adopt proper strategy to thwart such efforts.
He said special efforts must be made to promote Quaid’s
messages among the new generation.
Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui on this occasion
said the division was working very actively for the betterment of
literary institutions.
He hoped that this division would be provided with the necessary
resources for the proposed projects.
Federal Secretary on NHLH Division, Aamir Hasan, Advisor to
the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, Sheikh Asif and
other officials attended the meeting.
