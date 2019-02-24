Literary activities healthy sign of intellectually developed nations: President

APP56-24 KARACHI: February 24 - President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing during the 3rd Sindh Literature Festival. APP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said literary activities were a healthy sign of intellectually developed nations which improved the mental growth of the populace, besides enlightening them with the experiences of the history.
The president said this while addressing 3rd Sindh Literature Festival being held in Karachi, said a President House statement.