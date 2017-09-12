Lion to sway everywhere on Sunday: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, Sept 12 (APP): PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz

League’s lion would sway everywhere in NA-120 constituency on Sunday (September 17), the day of by-election.

Maryam Nawaz, who is leading election campaign for her mother Begum

Kulsoom Nawaz (PML-N candidate) in the NA-120 by-polls, expressed these views, while addressing the PML-N’s Minority Wing Convention here Tuesday. Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu and other minority representatives, workers and a large number of minority people actively participated in the convention.

At convention, one-minute silence was also observed to show solidarity

with the Rohingya Muslims of Burma.

She said that PML-N had inherited a shattered Pakistan in 2013 from its

predecessor but sagacious leadership of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had managed to put the country on path to speedy progress through viable economic policies and business-friendly environment.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, she mentioned, had the credit of executing

developmental projects initiated under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at a faster pace and transparently thus saving billions of rupees of hard-earned money of the nation in the completion of these projects of national importance.

It was again the PML-N that had pulled the nation out of darkness of

electricity load-shedding by starting and completing a number of energy generation projects across the country, she maintained.

Under the able leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, she added, PML-N had expanded the well-connected road and motorways network throughout the country and brought economic stability, contrary to this, the opponents did nothing but negative politics and resorted to unjustified sit-ins.

Maryam Nawaz said that incidence of the menace of terrorism had

substantially been eliminated by the PML-N government during last four and a half years. Everyone was well aware of the fact that in 2013, all the playgrounds were deserted but today by the grace of Allah Almighty, the PML-N had managed to populate the stadiums by reviving sports activities especially the international cricket.

She said that people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) were dying of dengue fever but the PTI leadership was attending wedding ceremonies in London.

The PML-N leader said that she was observing great enthusiasm of PML-N supporters and voters in every corner of the constituency, adding that Christian community had always rendered sacrifices and played its due role in every time of difficulty in Pakistan. She said, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has never believed in minority and always advocated that we all are Pakistani.”

She asked the participants of the convention, whether they wanted the

shattered Pakistan of 2013, and who had ushered in a new era of development and prosperity in Pakistan, adding that obviously he was Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz urged the minority community to vote for PML-N candidate in the upcoming by-poll of NA-120 to ensure continuity in the development of Pakistan and prosperity of its people.