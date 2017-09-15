Lion to roar in NA-120 on Sept 17: Maryam

LAHORE, Sept 15 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Friday people would express their immense love for Nawaz Sharif by casting votes for the PML-N’s candidate on September 17.

Addressing a largely attended women’s workers at Karim Park as a part of an election campaign for her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, she said love of people was an asset for her and her father.

She claimed that the lion would roar in NA-120 on September 17.

She urged women not to remain in houses on election day and vote for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz on September 17.

She said a leader who enjoyed support of the women could never be defeated.

She said defeat of political opponents was evident as the masses had rejected negative politics.

“My father was disqualified for not taking salary from his sons’ company,” she said.