Lion is symbol of progress, prosperity: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani personifying Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N)’s emblem Tuesday said lion was a symbol of progress and prosperity.

“The country needs lion, not the jackals,” he in a statement said.

He said political opponents from Kyber to Karachi were making undue hue and cry on non-issues for point scoring but the PML-N government would continue to work for the development and prosperity of the country without any discrimination.