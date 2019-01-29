ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that new double road to be built to link Lillah to Jhelum would result in development in the area.
In a tweet, the minister said that the double road would change the lives of the people of NA-67 constituency .
Lillah- Jhelum double road to usher new era of development in area
