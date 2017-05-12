Light rain to provide relief to Isloiites during weekend

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): Dust-Thunderstorm/ light rain with gusty

winds would give a sigh of relief to the residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday and Sunday.

Duststorm/drizzle with gusty winds is also likely at a few places in

Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Quetta, Zhob divisions,

upper FATA and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

However, mainly hot and dry weather to grip most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of

the country and likely to affect during next few days, an official of met

office Imran Ahmed Siddiqui told APP.

During the last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry in most parts of

the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at

isolated places in Makran, Kalat, Quetta, Bahawalpur divisions

and Kashmir.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Balochistan: Panjgur 08mm

and Khuzdar 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Friday were Turbat 44øC, Larkana,

Hyderabad, Chhor 43øC, Jacobabad, Sibbi, Sukkur, Noorpurthal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Rohri 42øC, Lahore, Multan 38øC, Karachi, Peshawar,

Faisalabad 37øC, Islamabad 35øC, Quetta, Muzaffarabad 32øC, Gilgit 29øC, Skardu 29øC, Dir, Chitral 28øC and Murree 22øC.