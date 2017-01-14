ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday
that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would go to Davos as Pakistan
Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan had only specialty in the art of
telling lies.
The minister, in a statement, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
were questioning Imran’s decision to abolish the provincial
accountability commission.
The Prime Minister could fulfill Imran’s desire of going to
Davos on his request, she added.
However she said that the Prime Minster would go to Davos as liars
and envious could not go there.
Liars, envious can’t go to Davos: Marriyum
ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday