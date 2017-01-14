Liars, envious can’t go to Davos: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday

that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would go to Davos as Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan had only specialty in the art of

telling lies.

The minister, in a statement, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

were questioning Imran’s decision to abolish the provincial

accountability commission.

The Prime Minister could fulfill Imran’s desire of going to

Davos on his request, she added.

However she said that the Prime Minster would go to Davos as liars

and envious could not go there.