ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Friday said ‘Li & Fung’ a Chinese company has expressed its intention to enhance purchasing from Pakistan up to 1 billion, which would further help promoting the industrial productivity.

Addressing a press conference along with Chinese Ambassador Jao Ying, he said ling & Fung was 134 year old company, which was operating in various countries of the world and deals with business houses for purchasing products and sell them across the world.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Commerce Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, senior officials of ministries of textile, industries and Board of Investment were also present on the occasion.