LHC gives two months to federal govt for framing rules for NADRA board members appointment

LAHORE, July 5 (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday
gave two months to the federal government for framing rules of
appointment of members of the National Database and Registration
Authority (NADRA) board.
LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah passed the orders
on a petition filed by Owais ur Rehman challenging the
appointment of seven NADRA board members.
During the hearing, NADRA Chairman Usman Yousaf along with
his counsel Babar Sattar appeared response to court orders.
He apprised the court said that the board members were
appointed in accordance with the NADRA Ordinance, who did
not receive any salary for their services.
The chief justice observed that the rules for the
appointment of NADRA board members could be improved and
gave two months time for framing of rules after being requested
by the respondent’s counsel for the purpose. The case was
adjourned till September 9.