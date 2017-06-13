LHC declines request to stop PCB tribunal proceedings against Khalid Latif

LAHORE, June 13 (APP): A Lahore High Court (LHC) division
bench on Tuesday again declined a request to stop Pakistan
Cricket Board’s (PCB) tribunal proceedings against suspended
cricketer Khalid Latif.
The bench, headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, heard the
intra-court appeal (ICA), filed by Khalid Latif, challenging
PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code and tribunal proceedings regarding
the Pakistan Super League (PSL) corruption allegations against
him. The bench adjourned the matter till July 10 and sought
assistance from the attorney general of Pakistan.
Earlier, appellant’s counsel submitted that the LHC
single bench had dismissed the petition, filed by Khalid Latif
against the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and tribunal proceedings
regarding the PSL corruption allegations against him.
He contended that the single bench orders were not
sustainable in the eyes of law. He submitted that the PCB’s
Anti-Corruption Code had status of law and it was mandatory to
notify the same in the gazette of Pakistan. Since it was not
notified in the gazette, therefore, it was illegal and without
any force, he submitted.
He further submitted that the PCB chairman did not have
any power to form a tribunal. The court was requested to set
aside the LHC single bench order as well as tribunal
proceedings.
The counsel also pointed out that the bench issued
notices to the respondents on last hearing but no reply had
been filed on their behalf. He contended that if the tribunal
decided the case then the ICA would become ineffective. He
pleaded the bench to restrain tribunal from making a final
decision on the issue or suspend the tribunal proceedings till
the final decision of the appeal.
However, the bench declined the requests and observed
that tribunal orders could be challenged at any legal forum.
The tribunal proceedings could not be stopped as no stay order
could be issued on appeals wherein legal provisions were
challenged. The bench adjourned the further hearing till
till July 10 and sought assistance from attorney general
besides directions to respondents for filing a reply.
The bench had already declined to stop tribunal
proceedings on May 4 after Khalid Latif’s counsel made request
for the purpose.
Latif has been charged for breaching Articles 2.1.1,
2.1.2, 2.1.3, 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.5 of the PCB’s
Anti-Corruption
Code. He faces five charges on counts relating to fixing and
failure to report it, and another charge of attempting to lure
other players to fixing.
The tribunal, set up to hear the alleged corruption
charges against the players, is headed by retired Justice
Asghar Haider and comprises former PCB chairman Lt-Gen (retd)
Tauqir Zia and former Test captain
Wasim Bari.
