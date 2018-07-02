LHC adjourns Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s plea till July 3

LAHORE, Jul 02 (APP):A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday adjourned hearing of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s petition against appellate tribunal verdict rejecting his nomination papers from NA-57 (Murree) till July 3.

The bench, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, adjourned the hearing observing the matter would be heard along with an identical petition on July 3.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bench had already allowed former premier to contest election while suspending appellate tribunal verdict of rejecting his nomination papers from NA-57 (Murree).

Abbasi, through his petition, had questioned appellate tribunal verdict saying that it was against facts. He stated that the tribunal rejected his nomination papers on the grounds that he did not provide details and current value of his assets despite the fact that he had provided cost of the assets. He contended that he was not bound to provide the current value of assets as per rules.

He submitted that the tribunal went beyond his jurisdiction and not only declared him ineligible but also disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) of the constitution.

He pleaded with the bench to set aside the tribunal verdict. Appellate tribunal, headed by Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi at the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court, rejected the nomination papers of the former premier on Wednesday last after Muhammad Umar and Masood Ahmad, candidates from the same constituency, challenged the acceptance of his nomination.