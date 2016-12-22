FAISALABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Polling for Local Government (LG) elections
to elect mayor and three deputy mayors of Municipal Corporation and one chairman and three vice-chairmen of district council have concluded here in a peaceful manner.
The LG polling started at 9:00am and continued up to 2:00pm
peacefully on Thursday.
The Police Department had made foolproof security arrangements
at all polling stations in the district. The voters exercised their
right to vote without any fear and no untoward incident was reported
from any polling station.
LG polling concludes peacefully
