LG polling concludes peacefully

FAISALABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Polling for Local Government (LG) elections

to elect mayor and three deputy mayors of Municipal Corporation and one chairman and three vice-chairmen of district council have concluded here in a peaceful manner.

The LG polling started at 9:00am and continued up to 2:00pm

peacefully on Thursday.

The Police Department had made foolproof security arrangements

at all polling stations in the district. The voters exercised their

right to vote without any fear and no untoward incident was reported

from any polling station.