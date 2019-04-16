ISLAMABAD, April 16 (APP):British Cabinet Minister and Chairman of the Conservative Party, Brandon Lewis Tuesday called upon adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile Industries and production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood here.

During the meeting, they discussed how a stable, prosperous and resilient Pakistan represents the best chance of addressing the challenges being faced these days, a commerce ministry press statement said.

They also discussed the United Kingdom (UK)’s withdrawal from the European Union and the importance of the Pakistani diaspora in the UK playing a key role in British society.

They also discussed trade between the two nations and celebrated the reopening of the British Airways direct flight from London to Islamabad.

The British minister expected that British Airways will be helpful in promoting tourist footfall from the UK to Pakistan.

The adviser said the existing trade and investment volume is far below than the real potential.

Both sides agreed to take measures to promote trade and investment between the two countries.