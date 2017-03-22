Let us clean our Pakistan from fasaadis: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Mar 22 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday called upon the entire nation saying “Let us pledge today to clean ‘our Pakistan’ from fasaadis.”

According to a tweet by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS in his message on Pakistan Day said, on March 23, 1940 we pledged to create Pakistan. We honorably succeeded in creation of our homeland. Let us pledge again today that we shall clean our country from facetious, he said.

“We all own Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad,” he added.