Legislators demand effective foreign policy

ISLAMABAD Mar 07 (APP): Law makers in National Assembly on Tuesday demanded effective foreign policy to resolve outstanding issues with neighboring countries for lasting peace and progress in the region.

Speaking on a motion moved to the House by MNA Shahida Rehmani, members mostly from the opposition parties urged the government to resolve recent stalemate with Afghanistan to evolve a joint strategy against terrorism.

The members were of the view that peace in Pakistan was linked to peace in Afghanistan and the government should engage with Afghan authorities to defuse recent tension between the neighboring nations.

Dr Shireen Mazari, Shahida Rehmani, Sahibzada Tariqullah, Naeema Kishwar, Sajid Ahmed, Shah Ji Gul Afridi particpated in the debate.

Dr Shireen Mazari was of the view that closure of border could not be a solution to control terrorism as terrorists need no official documents to cross the border into Pakistan.

Shahida Rehmani proposed to revisit foreign policy keeping Pakistan’s interest supreme and engaging Afghanistan for constructive dialogue to target terrorists and bring normalcy to the region.

A MQM member Sajid Ahmed appreciated holding of PSL final match in Pakistan, the FATA member Shah Ji Gul Afridi urged to promote trade with Afghanistan for earning foreign exchange.

“We need to sit with Afghanistan and persuade them to resolve the issue amicably”, he remarked.

Afridi appreciated the government on decision for making FATA part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and eulogized efforts of Minister for SAFRON Abdul Qadir Baloch on FATA reforms. “

He delaclared the decision as the best decision for the people of FATA and KP.

MNA Mian Abdul Mannan rejected the notion of unsuccessful foreign policy and mentioned to recently held PSL final in Lahore as well as execution of projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“CPEC is success of our foreign policy and a cause of pang for our enemies”, he remarked.

He said situation in Pakistan is linked to unrest in Afghanistan as he also mentioned to Pervez Musharraf’s kneeing down to a phone call and siding with United States for an attack on Afghanistan in the name of war against terrorism.

He said the members should not go for criticism for the sake of criticism and stand together to better the situation in the country.

Shazia Marri said the present situation is not an issue of the government or the opposition rather it needs collective approach and a consistent foreign policy.

MNA Malik Uzair also mentioned to holding of PSL final and said it was success of our government and law enforcing agencies.

Effective implementation of CPEC is also a success of our foreign policy, he added.