Legislation top priority in KP assembly: Mushtaq Ghani

PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf’s nominated candidate for Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani on Wednesday pledged to give legislation top priority.

Talking to media,Ghani said that opposition parties would be taken on board

while doing legislation.

He said that first he was grateful to Allah Almighty and then to

party’s chairman Imran Khan for nominating him as speaker and reposing

his confidence in him.

He said that no stone would be left unturned to implement party chairman’s vision.

He said PTI government in center and two provinces would never disappoint people

as they have reposed confidence in them.