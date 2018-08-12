Legislation against corruption top priority of PTI government:Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s nominated candidate for Speaker of National Assembly, Asad Qaiser has said that legislation to eradicate menace of corruption from the country would be top priority of the new PTI government.

Talking to a news channel, he said that measures would be taken to provide better facilities to the people in education, health sectors besides providing job opportunities to the youth of the country.

He said that rule of law was imperative for development and to move the country ahead.

Asad Qaiser said, for the betterment of the country, the PTI government would take the opposition parties on-board on matters of national importance and consensus would be developed among all

stake-holders.