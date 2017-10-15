Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali’s wife visits PAF Academy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Khalilah Camacho Ali, the

wife of former world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali Clay (late)

visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Asghar Khan on Sunday.

She interacted with the officers and cadets during her

visit to Flying Training Wing of the prestigious academy, said a statement

issued here by media directorate of PAF.

Being an enthusiastic aviator with 830 flying hours to her

credit, Khalilah flew a training mission in the Super Mushshak aircraft of

Primary Flying Training Wing. Talking to the aviation cadets and flying instructors,

she appreciated the professionalism of the flying instructors and the training

standards at the academy.

She also expressed her gratitude to Air Chief Marshal

Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, PAF for inviting her to visit the academy

and giving her the opportunity to fly in PAF training aircraft. She said that

it was like a dream came true to visit the esteemed institution.

Earlier,

she also witnessed the final of Women Squash Tournament held at Mushaf Squash

Complex, Islamabad, as guest of honour. She lauded the earnest efforts of

Pakistan Squash Federation for providing world class squash facilities to the

young girls of Pakistan.