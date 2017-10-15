Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali’s wife visits PAF Academy

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Khalilah Camacho Ali, the
wife of former world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali Clay (late)
visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy Asghar Khan on Sunday.
She interacted with the officers and cadets during her
visit to Flying Training Wing of the prestigious academy, said a statement
issued here by media directorate of PAF.
Being an enthusiastic aviator with 830 flying hours to her
credit, Khalilah flew a training mission in the Super Mushshak aircraft of
Primary Flying Training Wing. Talking to the aviation cadets and flying instructors,
she appreciated the professionalism of the flying instructors and the training
standards at the academy.
She also expressed her gratitude to Air Chief Marshal
Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, PAF for inviting her to visit the academy
and giving her the opportunity to fly in PAF training aircraft. She said that
it was like a dream came true to visit the esteemed institution.
Earlier,
she also witnessed the final of Women Squash Tournament held at Mushaf Squash
Complex, Islamabad, as guest of honour. She lauded the earnest efforts of
Pakistan Squash Federation for providing world class squash facilities to the
young girls of Pakistan.
