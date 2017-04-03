Legendary Air Marshal Azim Daudpota passes away

KARACHI, April 3 (APP): Pakistan Air Force announced on Monday with great grief that the legendary PAF war veteran and a great commander, Air Marshal ® Azim Daudpota breathed his last at Karachi.

He was 84. The funeral prayer of deceased war hero was held at PAF Base, Faisal, followed by burial at PAF graveyard Korangi Creek, Karachi, a PAF statement said.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi, Vice Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Corps Commander Karachi and other senior military and civil officials attended the funeral of the legendary PAF war hero.

Air Chief Marshal, Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has expressed his grief on the sad demise of the iconic legend and a national hero.

A daring fighter pilot, war hero, a patriotic Pakistani and a committed professional, Air Marshal Azim Daudpota was an icon and a role model not only for the PAF airmen but also for the entire nation.

Air Marshal Azim Daudpota, was born on 14 September, 1933, in a well educated family of Bombay, British India. Having completed his secondary education from D J Science College, in 1951, he joined RPAF Academy Risalpur in July 1951. After five months of military training, he was selected for further flying training at Australia.

After spending four exciting years at Point Cook Air Force Base, he returned to PAF in 1955 and started his career as a promising fighter pilot.

During 1965 war, Sqn Ldr Azim Daudpota flew 15 strike and 5 Air Defence missions and was responsible for wrecking many tanks, guns, vehicles, in the face of heavy enemy ground fire.

His great moments came on 21st September 1965, when his formation destroyed many enemy medium guns at Wagha-Atari Sector. For his leadership, devotion to duty and complete disregard for personal safety, Sqn Ldr Azim Daudpota was awarded Sitara-i-Jurrat.

In 1983, Air Marshal Daudpota was selected as the first non-local ‘Commander of Zimbabwean Air Force’ on the request of Zimbabwean President.

He took the responsibility of rebuilding the Zimbabwean Air Force as a challenge and proved equal to the task. On successful completion of his tenure in 1986, he was awarded the second highest medal of the country, The Zimbabwe order of merit by President Mugabe.

Air Marshal Azim Daudpota became the Managing Director of PIA in 1986 and served on this important portfolio for three years. In 1999, he became the Governor of Sindh.