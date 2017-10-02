Lebanon keen to benefit from Pakistan’s CPEC experiences

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): The government of Lebanon has

expressed its keen desire to learn and benefit from Pakistan’s

experience in materializing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC) project and its on-ground implementation.

The interest to this regard was shown in a meeting of Chairman

Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and

Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri,according to press statement

received here from the Embassy of Pakistan Beirut.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed was on the visit of Lebanon on

the invitation of the Lebanese Government from September 29-30, it

added.

According to the statement, Mushahid Hussain called on Prime

Minister Saad Hariri and two leaders fondly recalled the evolution

of friendly relations between the two countries over the past two

decades as well as the significant support extended by both the

countries to each other at the time of adversities.

Prime Minister of Lebanon showed his interest to attract

Chines investment for the ongoing up-gradation of the Tripoli Ports

as well as the Tripoli Special Economic Zones (TSEZs) in Lebanon.

The Senator highlighted various aspects of the CPEC and

extensive discussions were held, covering different dimensions of

the Lebanese interest.

Acknowledging the fraternal affinity between Pakistan and

Arab, Senator Mushahid Hussain reminded of the late Prime Minister’s

visit to Pakistan in March 1997 to express Lebanon’s solidarity on

the golden jubilee celebration of Pakistan Resolution.

As a gesture of close friendship, Prime Minister Hariri hosted

a lunch for Senator Mushahid at his private residence in Beirut.

Discussion on the occasion covered a range of subjects of

mutual interest including bilateral relations and the situation

inside and around Lebanon.

The Senator later travelled to Tripoli, Lebanon’s second

largest city, where he was given briefings on the Rachid Karami

international Fair Port up-gradation and Tripoli Special Economic

Zone projects.

He was taken around the sites and shown the progress of the

projects implementation.

He interacted with a number of senior government

functionaries, parliamentarians and private sector representatives

while in Lebanon.

Science prime Minister Saad Hariri assumed his office in

November 2016, this was the first visit from Pakistan.