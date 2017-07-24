LEAs high alert to eliminate terrorism: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Punjab Law Minister, Rana Sanaullah
on Monday said that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), were on high alert to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the province.
Civil and military intelligence agencies were sharing
information with each other to completely eradicate terrorism from
the country, he said talking to a private news channel.
He strongly condemned the terror incident occurred in Lahore
and expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious
lives.
Rana Sanaullah said terrorists had targeted the police
personnels.
He said combing and targeted operations were progressing across
the country.
He added many accused and facilitators were also arrested
during the operations.
National Action Plan (NAP) was yielding positive results, he
said.
