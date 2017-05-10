Leading Pak defence production companies taking part in Istanbul IDEF-17

ISTANBUL May 10 (APP): Leading defence manufacturing companies from

Pakistan have been participating in the four-day 13th International

Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2017 being held here.

The Pakistan Pavilion, established in the fair, is attracting a large

number of visitors and prospective buyers. Pakistani stalls are one of the most visible and frequently visited, said a press release.

All fourteen delegations representing the country as well as leading

defence production companies including Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), National Radio & Telecommunication (NRTC), have been participating in the event.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim inaugurated the fair which

is being represented by Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain. Rana Tanveer along with Turkish Prime Minister cut the tape to formally announce the inauguration.

The Turkish Prime Minister later visited Pakistani stalls and

interacted with the officers at PAC, HIT and POF stalls. Turkish Prime Minister was apprised of the quality and capabilities of the products being produced by Pakistani defence industry.

On the side-lines, the Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer

Hussain met Minister for Defence Industry of Azerbaijan, Deputy Defence Minister of Malaysia and other dignitaries. He also met a delegation of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The visiting delegation from pakistan includes Secretary Defence

Production Lt Gen (R) Syed Muhammad Awais, Secretary Defence Lt Gen (R) Zamir Ul Hassan Shah, Director General DEPO Maj Gen Agha Masood Akram, Chairman HIT Lt Gen Muhammad Naeem Ashraf, Chairman PAC Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Director General Military Procurement Maj Gen Faiz Muhammad Khan Bangash and other high ranking officials of the defence production sector of Pakistan.

Members of the Pakistan delegation held meetings with their Turkish

counterparts and other visiting delegations from the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Pakistan’s participation in the fair came on the heels of a successful defence exhibition “International Defence Exhibition and Seminar” – IDEAS 2016 which was recently organized in Karachi.

Pakistan is offering high tech air and ground equipment and hardware for sale, which manifests the country, has achieved self-sufficiency in many fields.