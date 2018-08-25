Leader of the House a great challenge, responsibility: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, August 25 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has nominated Senator Shibli Faraz for the position of Leader of the House in the Senate. In this regard, an application has been moved to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Talking to APP, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday extended his gratitude for his nomination as Leader of the House in the Senate. He said, “I was grateful to my leader Imran Khan for putting his trust in me. It is a great challenge and responsibility on the shoulders of the Leader of the House to bear the harsh criticism and resistance of the Opposition especially when one has a slight representation in the House”.

Faraz said there are many challenges while the major one is the tiny strength of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies in the Upper house. “The Leader of the House should have patience and a big heart to take biting criticism of the Opposition and negotiate with them to make consensus of everyone for progressive and healthy legislation”, he said.

“Obviously PTI has patience and enough space in its heart to take up Opposition’s confrontation and resistance in the Parliament”, he giggled.

To a question, he expressed his optimism that no doubt the Opposition is as patriotic as anyone else and hoped that they will cooperate for better legislation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has nominated Raja Zafar-ul-Haq for the candidature of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. In this regard, an application has been submitted to Chairman of the Senate.