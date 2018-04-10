LCCI delegation calls on High Commissioner

LONDON, Apr 10 (APP): A twelve-member delegation of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) headed by Khamis Saeed called on Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK here at the Pakistan High Commission London on the other day.

The High Commissioner welcomed the delegation and expressed his complete support to facilitate their visit to the UK. He, on the occasion, directed the Commercial Counsellor to arrange their B2B meetings to make their visit more productive, a statement of the High Commission issued here Tuesday said.

On raising the issue by LCCI delegates regarding problems in securing British Business Visas, the High Commissioner assured the delegation to raise the issue at the highest level so that the business community can move freely between two countries. The visiting delegation thanked the High Commissioner for Mission’s consistent support.

It is important to note that UK is an important trading partner of Pakistan. It is, in fact, the third

largest export destination of Pakistani products and Pakistan exports in British markets have witnessed

consistent growth of 8% during the last two years.