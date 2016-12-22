LB Elections result vindication of 2013 elections: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday

said the result of Local Body elections was the vindication of 2013 general elections.

People had rejected those doing politics of agitation through the power of vote, she said in a statement issued here.

The minister said people of the country love Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the evidence of which they had provided through their vote in PML-N’s favor.

She said PML-N was asking Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan from the last three and a half year that he should listen to the voice of people.

Victory of PML-N was infact the voice of people as they believe on the policies, vision and performance of the prime minister, she added.

Marriyum said Imran Khan was rewarded for staging mere sit-ins in the last three and a half years.

She said Local Body elections’ result was the trailor of 2018 elections.