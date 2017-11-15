Lawyers community rendered unprecedented struggle for democracy: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said the lawyer community had rendered supreme sacrifices and made unprecedented struggle for the cause of democracy in the country.

Talking to a lawyers delegation, including former presidents of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and representatives of Pakistan Bar Association (PBA), which called on him here, Nawaz Sharif said he held a long march along with the lawyer community, which culminated in the restoration of an independent judiciary in the country.

The long march, he said, was aimed at upholding the supremacy of law and justice. Access to justice was a fundamental right of every citizen, he added.

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan was also created by a man, who was also a lawyer. He would take the lawyer community

along in his struggle for the supremacy of law and justice, and to uphold the sanctity of vote, he added.

For a stable Pakistan, the former prime minister said, democracy and strong democratic institutions were

imperative.

He said owing to the efforts of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, power load-shedding and the menace

of terrorism had been overpowered to great extent.

Nawaz Sharif said he had always served Pakistan with devotion and commitment and would continue to do so in future. The struggle made by him with his firm stance would ultimately benefit the people, he added.

The lawyers on the occasion assured their full support to the former prime minister.

The lawyers delegation comprised Yasin Azad, Latif Afridi, Kamran Murtaza, Azam Nazir Tarar, Akhtar Hussain, Qalib Hassan and Fazal Haq Abbasi. Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana, Senators Dr Asif Kirmani and Saud Majeed, Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Naseer Bhutta Advocate and Arshad Jadoon Advocate were also present in the meeting.