Law Review Committee reviews progress on draft laws

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): The Law Review committee Friday reviewed

progress on different draft laws that have been placed before the Parliament for enactment.

The meeting, which was chaired by Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, also discussed matters relating to other legislation in

the offing including Companies Bill, 2016.

The committee also reviewed the National Accountability Ordinance,

1999 in order to further improve the law to ensure good governance and eradicate corruption.

The objective of the Committee, which meets regularly, was to review the laws for identifying anomalies and ambiguities, as well as to bring them at par with the contemporary requirements.

The Committee was also apprised of progress achieved till date on

electoral reforms.

The Finance Minister appreciated the hard work done by Securities

and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for the Companies Bill, 2016 and the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms for working on the electoral reforms.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Law and Justice, Zahid

Hamid, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom, Ms

Anusha Rahman Khan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Ali and Special Assistant to PM, Khawaja Zaheer.