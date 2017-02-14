Law Review Committee evaluates progress on different laws

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Laws Review Committee Tuesday evaluated the progress on different draft laws that were placed before the parliament for enactment.

The meeting, which was chaired by Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, also discussed other legislative matters, a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.

Important legal matters concerning the Ministry of IT also came under discussion, it added.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Law & Justice, Zahid Hamid, Minister for Information Technology, Anusha Rahman Khan, Attorney General of Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Ali and Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Barrister Zafarullah Khan.