Law Review Committee deliberates on legislative proposals

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): The Law Review Committee Tuesday deliberated on legislative proposals to be tabled in the Parliament during the next session.

The committee meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Senator, Mohammad Ishaq Dar here while Minister for Law and Justice, Zahid Hamid, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom, Anusha Rahman Khan, Special Assistant to PM on Law, Zafar Ullah Khan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Ali and Special

Assistant to PM, Khawaja Zaheer attended the meeting.

The committee also reviewed the status of processing of various other legislative proposals, which are currently at drafting stage.

The Committee also discussed the report recently submitted to the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms regarding the Draft Elections Bill 2017 and Draft Election Rules 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said that the report has been shared with the Political Parties and also made public including uploading on the National Assembly’s website to facilitate maximum consultation and enable wider consensus.