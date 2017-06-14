Law Ministry strongly rejects allegations of JIT

ISLAMABAD, June 14 (APP): The Ministry of Law and Justice has

strongly denied allegations of the JIT in its application submitted

to the apex court to the effect that the matter relating to issue of

notification authorising the Chairman JIT under section 21 of the

National Accountability Ordinance 1999 was “intentionally lingered

at the behest of Ministry of Law and Justice.”

In a clarification statement issued by Ministry of Law and

Justice, it has been stated that the facts are that the order of the

Supreme Court of Pakistan directing the Federal Government

to issue the notification was complied with within two days of

receipt of the order.

The Court’s order dated May 15, 2017 was conveyed by the

Attorney General for Pakistan in writing to the Ministry of Law and

Justice on May 16, 2017.

As the notification was to be issued by the Federal

Government, keeping in view the urgency of the matter, Summary was

moved for approval of the Cabinet through circulation on 17.05.2017.

Approval of the Cabinet was conveyed to the Ministry by

Cabinet Division on 18.05.2017.

On that very day the Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice

issued the requisite notification and sent a copy of the same to the

Chairman, JIT.

Copies were also endorsed to the Attorney-General for

Pakistan, Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan and Secretary,

Ministry of Interior.

Chairman, JIT acknowledged receipt of the notification on May

18, 2017 and requested the Ministry of Law and Justice to circulate

the notification to all foreign jurisdictions within two days

through diplomatic channels as well as NCB – Interpol FIA.

Ministry of Law and Justice on the same day, May 18, 2017,

forwarded the notification and request of the Chairman, JIT to the

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (as per Rule 56 of the Rules of

Business, 1973) and Ministry of Interior for necessary action.

The above details clearly establish that there was no delay on

the part of the Ministry of Law and Justice and all necessary steps

were taken as promptly as possible.

The allegations of the JIT regarding the Ministry of Law and

Justice are totally unjustified, the statement added.