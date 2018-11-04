Law Deptt giving final shape to new LG system: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the new local government (LG) system for

the province is now lying with the Law Department which is giving it the final shape for presenting it in the Punjab

Assembly for approval.

Talking to the party people in his office here on Sunday,

he said that after its approval from the prime minister, work

on the local government draft was rapidly under way, which

would strengthen the new members of the system financially

and administratively.

He said that election of mayor would be directed on

party basis, while tehsil and city governments would be

established as early as possible.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that the outgoing government of

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) deliberately rendered the

local government representatives toothless so that each and

every penny could be placed at the disposable of so-called

Khadim-e-Aalaa. But, now major changes would be brought about

on the lines of developed countries.

The minister lauded the achievements made during the

tour of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China and said that

after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a

positive response from China would prove to be a milestone

for real progress and prosperity in Pakistan. He said that

some forces were afraid of the achievements of the incumbent

government and are busy in hatching conspiracies to fail

the endeavours of the PTI government.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that problems of people were

being solved on priority basis. He said that unemployment

was a major issue of the youth and the incumbent government

would take special measures to increase job opportunities.

He said that in different departments, there were big

hurdles for the common man to get success to the authorities

concerned. He said that the outgoing government ruined the

basic structure of governance and corruption destroyed the

public sector.

He listened to a number of complaints and issued on-the-spot

orders for their redress.