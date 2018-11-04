Law Deptt giving final shape to new LG system: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the new local government (LG) system for
the province is now lying with the Law Department which is giving it the final shape for presenting it in the Punjab
Assembly for approval.
Talking to the party people in his office here on Sunday,
he said that after its approval from the prime minister, work
on the local government draft was rapidly under way, which
would strengthen the new members of the system financially
and administratively.
He said that election of mayor would be directed on
party basis, while tehsil and city governments would be
established as early as possible.
Abdul Aleem Khan said that the outgoing government of
Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) deliberately rendered the
local government representatives toothless so that each and
every penny could be placed at the disposable of so-called
Khadim-e-Aalaa. But, now major changes would be brought about
on the lines of developed countries.
The minister lauded the achievements made during the
tour of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China and said that
after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a
positive response from China would prove to be a milestone
for real progress and prosperity in Pakistan. He said that
some forces were afraid of the achievements of the incumbent
government and are busy in hatching conspiracies to fail
the endeavours of the PTI government.
Abdul Aleem Khan said that problems of people were
being solved on priority basis. He said that unemployment
was a major issue of the youth and the incumbent government
would take special measures to increase job opportunities.
He said that in different departments, there were big
hurdles for the common man to get success to the authorities
concerned. He said that the outgoing government ruined the
basic structure of governance and corruption destroyed the
public sector.
He listened to a number of complaints and issued on-the-spot
orders for their redress.