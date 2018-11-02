Law and order situation in control: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that law and order situation was in control and state will ensure protection of life and liberty of people. He said that rumours about operation spreading on social media are false as we want to avoid violence and till last moment our option will be peaceful end of the issue, the minister said in a statement.

Negotiations with protesters were still going on and another meeting of Noor Ul Haq Qadri, Minister for religious affairs with them is expected today,he said.