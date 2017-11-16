ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):The bill further to amend the law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Ordinance, 1979 [The
law and justice Commission of Pakistan] presented in the National Assembly here
on Thursday.
The bill was moved by the Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Chaudhry Mahmood
Bashir Virk.
Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Revenue and Economic Affairs
Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan also presented the
annual report of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the
State of Pakistan’s economy for the year 2016-17 as required by section 9 (2) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956.
Law and justice commission of Pakistan amendment bill 2017 presented in NA
ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):The bill further to amend the law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Ordinance, 1979 [The