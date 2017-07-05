Laureate of Mustafa(pbuh) Prize also won Albert Einstein World Award of science

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): First Mustafa(pbuh) Prize laureate, Prof. Omar M.Yaghi, has been selected as the winner of the 2017 Albert Einstein World Award of Science for establishing a new field of chemistry.

According to a press release, Omar M. Yaghi, Professor of Chemistry at the University of California- Berkeley has been selected as the winner of the 2017 Albert Einstein World Award of Science by designing and production new class of porous materials as well as his commitment to developing innovative solutions to problems that threaten world sustainability.

Prof. Yaghi, received this award in recognition of his ground-breaking

scientific contributions in making materials by stitching organic and inorganic units through strong bonds into robust, porous crystalline metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), and covalent organic frameworks (COFs), and for establishing a new field of chemistry – Reticular Chemistry;the significant achievement that brought him the Mustafa(pbuh) Prize in Nanoscienceand Nanotechnology in 2015.

Mustafa(pbuh) Prize is a science and technology award, granted to top

researchers and scientists biennially. Its laureates in each field are awarded a total amount of $500,000 with the Mustafa(pbuh) Medal and a Diploma.

As the two most highly cited chemists worldwide, Yaghi’s accomplishments, both theoretical and experimental, have spurred the creation of new fields of chemistry, developing new materials for application in clean energy, hydrocarbon separation, clean water production, catalysis and more recently electronics.

Albert Einstein World Award of Science alsoincludes a diploma, a

commemorative medal, and $10,000. The award is presented annually by the “World Cultural Council ” – an international organization founded in 1981 in Mexico-whose goals are to promote cultural values, goodwill and philanthropy among individualswith special consideration for researches which have brought true benefit and wellbeing to mankind.

The Council acknowledges Prof. Yaghi’s leadership in research and mentoring emerging scholars in multiple countries around the world, along with his commitment to developing innovative solutions to problems that threaten world sustainability. Not only is this a precious service to mankind but it also inspires future generations.

As the Founding Director of the Berkeley Global Science Institute, and Co-Director of both the Kavli Energy Nanoscience Institute and the California Research Alliance,Prof. Yaghi,52,has established several research centers in Vietnam, Korea, Japan and Jordan providing opportunities for young local researchers.

His valuable and pioneering contributions in the field of Chemistry has inspired many researchers and university educators around the world.

The Muslim scientist has wonmany national and international awards

including the: 2010 Royal Society of Chemistry Centenary Prize,2016Turkish Academy of Sciences Prize in Basic and Engineering Sciences, 2017 Royal Society of Chemistry Spiers Award and2017 John C. Bailar Medal in the chemistry, among many others.