Launching ceremony of ‘Tightrope Walk’ on Monday

ISLAMABAD, April 9 (APP): Launching ceremony of “Tightrope Walk : The Reminiscences of a Pakistani Insider in the US Embassy in Islamabad 1973-2003”, authored by Aman Ullah Khan, former

political advisor in the US Embassy, will be held on Monday.

His thorough narrative of the political events in different scenarios between the period of 1973 -2003 makes it an interesting reading, according to a press release on Sunday.

His thoughtful and serious analytical narrative is revealing and awesome. The launching ceremony will take place at Pakistan

National Council of Arts (PNCA) Islamabad.

The panel of speakers includes Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed,

former foreign minister Gohar Ayub Khan, Senator S M Zafar, Begum

Syeda Abida Hussain, Professor Dr. Naeem Qureshi and Syed Mohsin Akhtar.

This 228 pages book is foreworded by former US Embassador Daniel Whitman and reviewed by Senator Dr. S M Zafar.