ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP):Launching ceremony of 1500 Tons state-of-the-art Maritime Patrol Vessel being built for Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW), said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Maritime Patrol Vessel is a multi-mission vessel with steel hull and aluminum super structure having length of 95m & breadth of 12.2m and can achieve maximum speed upto 26 knots. The ship has been built in technical collaboration with China Shipbuilding & Trading Company (CSTC) and Huang Pu Shipyard, China. The ship is fully equipped to enforce maritime security, search and rescue missions in maritime exclusive economic zone of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest congratulated KS&EW, CSTC (China) and Huang Pu Shipyard, China on achieving this important milestone ahead of scheduled timeframe. It is yet another landmark project that speaks volumes of the evergreen friendship between China and Pakistan, he said.

He said that responsibilities of Pakistan Navy and PMSA had increased manifolds after China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and extension in Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Earlier, Managing Director KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem, in his welcome address said that this MPV would act as a force multiplier for PMSA in safeguarding maritime frontiers of Pakistan together with Pakistan Navy.

He also apprised about ongoing mega projects at KS&EW including construction of 02 x MILGEM Class Corvettes and 04 x HANGOR Class submarines for Pakistan Navy and informed that preparations were in full swing to start the projects as per scheduled timeline.

He said that KS&EW was playing its role in national self-reliance and growth of national economy and has delivered 15 x different platforms in last five years.

The launching ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, China Shipbuilding & Trading Company, Huang Pu Shipyard, China and KS&EW.