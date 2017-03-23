Lasting peace only through meaningful Pak-India talks: Basit

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): High Commissioner of Pakistan in India Abdul Basit on Thursday said peace was in the mutual interest of both countries and lasting peace could only be achieved through meaningful dialogue.

Addressing an impressive flag hoisting ceremony organized at the High Commission in New Delhi to mark Pakistan’s Day, he underlined the importance of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision of peaceful neighbourhood.

However, he stressed that seeking dialogue with India was not Pakistan’s weakness but its strength.

“Our positions on bilateral issues are rooted in principles and international law”, he stated, according to a message received here from New Delhi.

Abdul Basit said Pakistan was keen to settle all the issues with India, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through dialogue.

Highlighting the importance of Pakistan Day, he said creation of Pakistan within seven years of the passage of the 1940 Lahore Resolution reflected the wisdom and tenacity of the founding fathers.

Under the impeccable and sagacious leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he said, the Muslims of the sub-continent realized their dream.

“It is now incumbent upon us to make Pakistan a truly welfare state as envisioned by the Quaid-i-Azam,” he added.

Earlier, Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah read out messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Students of the Pakistan High Commission School sang national songs and presented a tableau highlighting the struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

At the end of the ceremony, Summiya Basit, wife of the High Commissioner, distributed gifts among the students.