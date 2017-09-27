Largest party on opposition benches to elect leader of opposition: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique

on Wednesday said that largest party on opposition benches would elect leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

Talking to a private news channel, he lauded the role and efforts

of present Leader of the Opposition in NA Syed Khursheed Ali Shah, who

cooperated with the government in highlighting genuine issues of the

masses.

The minister said if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif

Ali Zardari wanted Khursheed Shah again as leader of the opposition, then he

might be elected.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had criticised Muttahida Qaumi

Movement (MQM) in the past but now wanted its coalition.

He termed election of new leader of the opposition a internal war

among opposition political parties. The PML-N government was just taking

review of it, he added.