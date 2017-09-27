ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique
on Wednesday said that largest party on opposition benches would elect leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.
Talking to a private news channel, he lauded the role and efforts
of present Leader of the Opposition in NA Syed Khursheed Ali Shah, who
cooperated with the government in highlighting genuine issues of the
masses.
The minister said if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif
Ali Zardari wanted Khursheed Shah again as leader of the opposition, then he
might be elected.
He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had criticised Muttahida Qaumi
Movement (MQM) in the past but now wanted its coalition.
He termed election of new leader of the opposition a internal war
among opposition political parties. The PML-N government was just taking
review of it, he added.
Largest party on opposition benches to elect leader of opposition: Saad
