Languages reflect culture, civilizatioon

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Thursday said that language is a medium reflecting culture and civilization of a nation.

He was addressing as chief guest during the closing ceremony of National Conference on Persian Language-Challenges and Future Prospects held here at Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The two-day conference was jointly organized by Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

The Minister noted that the Persian language has deep connection with this region especially Pakistan as most of the intellectual’s work is in Persian language.

He said, “most parts of the poetry of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is in Persian language, adding that we will have to learn the language if we want to know about our history and civilization.

The Minister, however, congratulated the embassy of Iran, HEC and NUML for holding the conference on Persian Language and said this conference will prove a milestone in the promotion of Persian language.

He also emphasized the need on promotion of regional languages for the national integrity and suggested that the teaching of English, Persian and Arabic languages should be given preference at secondary level as an optional subject.

Baligh Ur Rehman also said that Pakistan has strong relations with Iran and Pakistani people have great affection for the people of Iran adding that the number of PhD scholars between both the countries will be increased.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Hunarmand Dost said that Iran will enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in social, cultural and religious sectors.

He said that both the neighboring countries were enjoying sound relations in the region. He urged the Muslim Ummah to forge unity among its ranks to defeat anti- Islamic forces.

Earlier, the Executive Director HEC Dr Arshad in his address, said that social sciences are providing strength in developing countries which are also vital for the character building of young generation.