Landmark social projects for 2017-18 announced

LAHORE, June 2 (APP): The Punjab government has planned to

start some new landmark projects of social welfare with a

huge allocation of Rs 635 billion for the Annual Development

Programme 2017-18.

As per budget documents, Khadim-e-Punjab Kissan package

with Rs 15 billion, Prime Minister’s SDGs Programme with

Rs 15 billion and SME Credit Scheme with Rs 3 billion will be

started for the people of the province.

Under the Regional Development Programme for less-developed

districts, Rs 5 billion has been allocated, assigning the highest

priority to the districts situated along the western route of

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with an allocation of

one billion rupees.

In order to modernise police infrastructure and enhance its

capabilities, Punjab Safe City Project is being implemented with

Rs 50 billion allocation.

An amount of Rs 5 billion has been allocated for

educational scholarships for deserving and talented students.

Also, in collaboration with UNESCO, Rs 100 million has been

earmarked for science, education, technology and innovation.

For improvement of public school infrastructure, construction

of classrooms and provision of missing facilities, an allocation

of Rs 15 billion has been made.

For establishing state-of-the-art Punjab Agriculture,

Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) Lab, an allocation of

Rs 2 billion has been made.

To protect the rights of women and manage operations of

Violence Against Women Centres (VAWC), funds have been

allocated for establishment of the Women Protection Authority.

An allocation of Rs 41 billion has been made for irrigation

sector development.

An amount of Rs 9 billion has been allocated for provision

of quality health services and revamping of all DHQ hospitals and

50 THQ hospitals in the province.

Allocation of Rs 25 billion has been made for provision

of clean drinking water under the Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Pani

Programme, while a comprehensive rural sanitation and solid waste

management programme is being launched with an allocation of

Rs 15 billion.